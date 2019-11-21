Home

Alan D. Haile Funeral Services
5 James Street
Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ
01665 720658
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00
Holy Trinity Church
Embleton
June Blair Notice
Blair June
Newton By The Sea Peacefully in hospital on Thursday 7th November, 2019, June, dearly loved wife of the late Maurice, devoted mum of James and daughter in law Claire, special
gran to Sasha and Noah.
Funeral service to be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Embleton on Wednesday 27th November
at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Spitalford Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Newton Church Fund
c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please
meet at the church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
