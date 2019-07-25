Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Alnwick
Fenkle St
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HR
01665 602 328
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:30
St Michaels Church
Alnwick
Joyce Hughes Notice
HUGHES Alnwick Peacefully on 16th July 2019,
aged 76 years. Joyce, a beloved Wife, Mum and Grandma who will be greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Michaels Church, Alnwick on Wednesday 31st July at 12.30pm followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the N.S.P.C.C. a donation box will be at the church and the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick Telephone 01665 602328.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 25, 2019
