|
|
|
Hall Joyce
(nee Ternent)
Morpeth In hospital on 1st November,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Geoffrey, Judith and Christine,
mother-in-law of Trevor and loving grandma of Becky, Josh, Alex, Emily, Lewis, Jake and Laura. Friends please meet for a celebration of Joyce's life at
St. Mary's Church, Morpeth on Tuesday 12th November at 1.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be given at church for Rothbury House
(RAF Association).
Enquiries c/o Peter Grenfell Funeral Directors, Ashington
Tel 01670 812117
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019