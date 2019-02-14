|
Frater Joyce (née Atkinson)
Alnwick Peacefully passed away on
Thursday 7th February 2019,
aged 83 years.
Much loved wife to Bob,
mother to John, Nigel and Paul
and grandmother to Daniel, Beth, Ryan, Chloe, Tyler and Keira.
She will be hugely missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Mass to be held at
St Pauls RC Church, Alnwick on Friday 15th February at 11am, followed by a family burial at Whittingham. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated for
Alnwick Oncology Day Unit.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
