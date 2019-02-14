Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00
St Pauls RC Church
Alnwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Frater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Frater

Notice Condolences

Joyce Frater Notice
Frater Joyce (née Atkinson)
Alnwick Peacefully passed away on
Thursday 7th February 2019,
aged 83 years.
Much loved wife to Bob,
mother to John, Nigel and Paul
and grandmother to Daniel, Beth, Ryan, Chloe, Tyler and Keira.
She will be hugely missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Mass to be held at
St Pauls RC Church, Alnwick on Friday 15th February at 11am, followed by a family burial at Whittingham. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated for
Alnwick Oncology Day Unit.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.