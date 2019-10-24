Home

John Young

Notice Condolences

John Young Notice
Young John
"Hylton" Formerly of Bolton Village, Northumberland, suddenly and peacefully on the island of Corfu on Saturday 28th September with his family by his side, aged 85 years.
John "Hylton", beloved husband of the late Patricia "Anne", much loved father to Andrew and Duncan,
loving father in law of Gigi and Alison, loving grandfather to
Charlie, Oliver, Harry and George.
Hylton will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Please meet for service at Bolton Chapel, NE66 2EE on Friday 8th November at 1 p.m. followed by a private interment.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
