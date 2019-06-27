Resources More Obituaries for John Havis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Havis

Notice HAVIS John

(Kelso, formerly Alnwick and Newcastle) Doreen and the family wish to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and members of the Masonic Lodge (Hotspur Lodge No. 1621) for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and letters received during their recent loss. Special thanks to Doctors and nurses at the Stroke Unit, Borders General Hospital, Rev. Anna Rodwell for her invaluable help and for her most comforting service and Falconer Grieve, Funeral Director for his guidance and undivided attention. Also to the session clerk and elders of Stichill Kirk for their help and support and to all who attended the service in the Kirk and the Cemetery and who donated to The Stroke Unit, BGH which raised £500.00. Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 27, 2019