Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
14:45
Stichill Cemetery
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
14:00
Stichill Kirk
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Havis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Havis

Notice Condolences

John Havis Notice
HAVIS John James
(Kelso, formerly Alnwick and Newcastle) At Borders General Hospital on
6th June 2019, after a short illness, John James Havis, dearly loved and devoted husband of Doreen, much loved father of Chrissie and partner Nick, loving granddad of Emily, brother of Betty,
brother-in-law of John, and
step-father of Michael.
Funeral service at Stichill Kirk, Stichill, near Kelso,TD5 7TB, on Wednesday 19th June at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Stichill Cemetery at 2.45pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for The Stroke Unit, Borders General Hospital.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.