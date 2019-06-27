Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ford

Notice Condolences

John Ford Notice
FORD John Neville
(Alnwick,
formerly of Netherton) Peacefully on Friday 21st June,
aged 79 years, Neville,
beloved husband of Vera, father
of Stephen and grandfather of
Amber, Adam, Angus and Jasmine.
Funeral service in
St Agnes' RC Church, Rothbury
(due to refurbishment of
The United Reformed Church)
on Friday 28th June at 2pm
followed by interment in
Rothbury Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
Alistair Turner Funeral Directors,
The Old Police Station,
Croft Road, Rothbury, NE65 7QU.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.