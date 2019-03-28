|
|
|
THOMPSON Amble Peacefully on the 21st March 2019, aged 87 years, Jimmy (ex Mayor and Councillor of Amble).
Beloved husband of the late Ann, loving dad of Kim and Fiona, devoted grandad to Stephen and Corinne, also great grandad to Rose and special uncle to Drew. Jimmy will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at Warkworth United Reform Church on 9th April at 10:30am followed
by a private cremation.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the M.S Society, a donation box will be at the Church. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Amble, Tel: 01665 710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More