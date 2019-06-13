|
SINTON Jean
(Bamburgh) Peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 5th June 2019
Jean aged 84 years.
Loving mother to Alan, mother in law to Hazel, a dear granny to Christopher, Danny and Ashley and great grandmother to Finlay and Theo and a dear friend to many.
Private cremation to be held followed by a memorial service at St. Aidan's Church, Bamburgh on Tuesday 18th June at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research c/o Alan D. Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please meet
at the church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 13, 2019
