|
|
|
TURNBULL Jack (Morpeth) Unexpectedly on Monday 14th October, aged 90 years.
John Peter (Jack), beloved husband of Nellie, much loved father of John, Margaret, Christine, Maureen and Raymond. A loving grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. Also a dear brother of Dennis.
Funeral service in St Robert's RC Church, Morpeth on Friday 25th October at 10.30am, followed by cremation at Blyth Crematorium at 11.30am. Immediate family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
c/o Jacob Conroy and Son,
Fenwick House,
8 Manchester Street, Morpeth
NE61 1BH.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019