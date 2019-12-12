Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Brown

Notice Condolences

Iris Brown Notice
BROWN Powburn Peacefully in hospital on Friday 6th December aged 73 years, Iris. Beloved wife of John, much loved mam to Tracey and Mark, loving mother in law of Robert and Jenny, adored nana to Rebecca, Adam, Charlie, Poppy and Robbie.
Iris will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Please meet for service at
St. Michael & All Angels Church, Ingram on Tuesday 17th December at 1.30pm folllowed by interment in St. Michael & All Angels church yard.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -