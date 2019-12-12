|
BROWN Powburn Peacefully in hospital on Friday 6th December aged 73 years, Iris. Beloved wife of John, much loved mam to Tracey and Mark, loving mother in law of Robert and Jenny, adored nana to Rebecca, Adam, Charlie, Poppy and Robbie.
Iris will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Please meet for service at
St. Michael & All Angels Church, Ingram on Tuesday 17th December at 1.30pm folllowed by interment in St. Michael & All Angels church yard.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019