Gorbould (Fencehouses) Peacefully at the Pavillion Care Home on Sunday 29th September, aged 89 years, Irene (nee Grier).
A much loved Wife of the late Eric,
a loving Mam to Lynne and Eric, Mother-in-law to Brian and Alison, also a cherished Gran to Andrew, Dominique and Christina and
Great Gran to Ziggy.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at
St Andrews Church, Chilton Moor, on Thursday 10th October at 10.15am followed by the burial at Houghton Cemetery at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Pavillion Care Home.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019