Swanston The family of the late Ian Swanston wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the cards,
letters of condolence and floral tributes received.
Thanks to Doctors and staff of ward 1, Alnwick Infirmary, Margaret Weaver for a comforting service and to Roy Davison and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare Alnwick for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019