The Co-operative Funeralcare Alnwick
Fenkle St
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HR
01665 602 328
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
14:00
St James Church
Shilbottle
SWANSTON Ian
(Shilbottle ) Peacefully in hospital
on 10th August 2019 aged 91 years.
Ian, treasured husband of the late Dorothy, devoted and much loved dad of David, Dianne, Trevor and Gillian, father-in-law of Joan, John and Bill and a much loved grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. Ian will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Shilbottle on Tuesday 27th August at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick. Telephone 01665 602328.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
