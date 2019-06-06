Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Amble
Coquetdale Cottage
Morpeth, Northumberland NE65 0DA
01665 710 437
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00
Amble Methodist Church
Interment
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:45
Amble West Cemetery
Hilda Potts Notice
Potts Amble Passed away on 25th May
after a short illness aged 78 years.

Hilda, a dear sister in law of
Doreen and Joyce,
a loving aunt to all the family.
Hilda will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.

Please meet for a service in
Amble Methodist Church on
Monday 10th June at 11.00am
followed by interment in
Amble West Cemetery at 11;45am.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Ward
of Alnwick Hospital.
A donation box will be available
at the Church.

All enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare, Amble
Tel: 01665710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 6, 2019
