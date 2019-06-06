|
Potts Amble Passed away on 25th May
after a short illness aged 78 years.
Hilda, a dear sister in law of
Doreen and Joyce,
a loving aunt to all the family.
Hilda will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
Please meet for a service in
Amble Methodist Church on
Monday 10th June at 11.00am
followed by interment in
Amble West Cemetery at 11;45am.
Flowers welcome or donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Ward
of Alnwick Hospital.
A donation box will be available
at the Church.
All enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare, Amble
Tel: 01665710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 6, 2019
