|
|
|
FAWCUS Henry
(Howick) The family of the late
Henry Fawcus wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also, for the generous donations
to HospiceCare North Northumberland.
Special thanks to Age UK for the kind care shown to Dad,
The Short Term Support Team, Macmillan Nurses & District Nurses. Thanks also to
Rev. Ian Mackarill for the comforting service and to Roy and staff at Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick for funeral arrangements.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019