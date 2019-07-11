|
|
|
FAWCUS Henry
Howick At home with his family around him on 1st July 2019, aged 91 years.
Henry, beloved husband of the
late Doreen, loving dad of John,
Sandra and Deborah, also a
devoted granda and great granda
who will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at St Michael and All Angels Church, Howick on Friday 19th July at 1:00pm, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired,
to the Hospice Care, North Northumberland, a donation
box will be at the church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick, Tel: 01665 620328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 11, 2019