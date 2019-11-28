|
|
|
DAY Harry
(Seahouses) On Saturday 23rd November 2019,
Harry, aged 76 years.
A loving and much loved father to Sarah and Suzanne, dear
father in law to Gavin and Scott
and a devoted grandad to
Tom, Finley and Eve.
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church,
North Sunderland on
Thursday 5th December at 1pm,
followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Seahouses & District Cancer Research and Relief Fund
c/o Alan D Hale Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends
please meet at the church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019