|
|
|
Rennie Hamish
Of Morpeth Born in Glasgow and formerly
of Whitley Bay and Malta.
Died peacefully on 13th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Nancie and adored father of Fiona and
the late Gordon. A devoted grandfather to Kevin and Gordon and a loving brother and uncle. Fondly remembered by all
the family and friends.
Private family cremation followed by a service of Thanksgiving, to which all are welcome at St George's URC in Morpeth on Tuesday 27th August at 1.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019