Funeral Directors
Garden Lodge
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HB
01665 510699
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
15:00
St. John the Baptist Church
Alnmouth
Gordon Inkster Notice
INKSTER Gordon
(of Alnmouth) Died peacefully at home Sunday 18th August 2019. Much loved husband of Sheila, beloved father, grandfather
and brother.
A private family service and
burial followed by a service of thanksgiving to which all are welcome at St. John the Baptist Church, Alnmouth on Monday
2nd September at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice Care.
Enquiries to Alistair Turner
Funeral Director, Alwick
Tel 01665 510699
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
