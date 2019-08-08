|
|
|
Thain (Formerly of Morpeth) Peacefully on 29th July 2019
aged 95 years, in Abbeyfield
Care Home, Castle Farm Road, Newcastle. Gladys,
beloved Wife of the late William. Loving Mother of Jennifer,
also a devoted Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother
who will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at St Aidan's Church, Stobhill, Morpeth on Friday 16th August
at 11am, followed by
private interment.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Abbeyfield Care Home, a donation box will be available at the church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Morpeth, Tel 01670 512277.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019