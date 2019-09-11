|
|
|
Spoors Gladys (Formerly of Cramlington)
Peacefully in Foxton Court
of Morpeth on
Monday 9th September
aged 93 years,
Gladys (nee Higgins).
Loving wife of the late Ted and mum of Shirley and Alan, much loved nana of Stephen and Caroline.
Funeral service at The West Road Crematorium, Newcastle on Thursday 19th September at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK or
The British Heart Foundation.
c/o J acob Conroy & Son,
Fenwick House, 8 Manchester St, Morpeth NE61 1BH
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019