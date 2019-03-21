|
Dixon Gladys
(Seahouses) Neil and family would like to express their gratitude to friends and neighbours for their cards and sympathy, during this sad time and for their generous donations to Dementia UK and the church.
Thanks to Carole Field for a thoughtful service and to the staff at Orchard House, Tweedmouth for taking such good care of Gladys during her illness.
Special thanks to all at
Alan D Haile Funeral Services
for excellent funeral arrangements.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
