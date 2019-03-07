|
|
|
DIXON Gladys
(Seahouses) Peacefully in Orchard House Care Home, Tweedmouth, on 3rd March 2019, Gladys (née Hope) aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Neil,
loving mother and grandmother.
Former First Cashier, Barclays Bank Seahouses and Treasurer of Seahouses Lifeboat.
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church, North Sunderland on Thursday 14th March at 1.30pm. Followed by a burial in South Lane Cemetery. Family flowers only, donation in lieu to Dementia UK
and St Paul's Church c/o
Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ.
Much loved by family and friends,
and will be missed by all.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
