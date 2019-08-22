|
|
|
Fairbridge Amble Peacefully on 14th August 2019, aged 81 years, Gillian Mary
(née Henderson).
Beloved wife of the late Tom, loving mother of Stephanie and Timothy, mother-in-law of Peter and Sharon, also proud grandma to Alexander, Daniel and Alice.
Gillian will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Amble on Monday 2nd September at 2.00pm followed by interment at Amble West Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Queen Street, Amble.
Tel: 01665 710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019