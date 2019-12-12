|
|
|
SHELL Geraldine
(nee Egdell) To a loving Wife and a
dear Mam, Nana and Great Nana.
A million times we've needed you,
A million times we've cried,
If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
no one can ever fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you didn't go alone.
Part of us went with you,
The day God took you home.
Love always Ken, Debbie, Gerald, Nigel, Paul and Families xxx
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019