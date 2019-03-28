|
ROBERTSON Georgina
(Ena)
(Alnwick) Peacefully on 23rd March 2019, aged 88 years, Georgina,
beloved wife of the late Ian
and mother of Douglas.
Georgina will be sorely missed
by all her family and friends.
A private cremation will be held at Borders Crematorium, Melrose. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
All enquiries and donations may be forwarded to Alistair Turner Funeral Director, Garden Lodge, Greenwell Road, Alnwick, NE66 1HB.
Tel. 01665 510699
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
