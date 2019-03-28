Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Directors
Garden Lodge
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HB
01665 510699
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Robertson

Notice Condolences

Georgina Robertson Notice
ROBERTSON Georgina
(Ena)
(Alnwick) Peacefully on 23rd March 2019, aged 88 years, Georgina,
beloved wife of the late Ian
and mother of Douglas.
Georgina will be sorely missed
by all her family and friends.
A private cremation will be held at Borders Crematorium, Melrose. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
All enquiries and donations may be forwarded to Alistair Turner Funeral Director, Garden Lodge, Greenwell Road, Alnwick, NE66 1HB.
Tel. 01665 510699
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeral Directors
Download Now