Frances Swordy

Frances Swordy Notice
SWORDY (nee Wake)
Frances (Alnwick) Peacefully on the
10th December 2019,
aged 88 years.

Frances, loving mam to David and Lesley, and a much loved Grandma.
Frances will be greatly missed by all family and friends who knew and loved her.

A funeral service will take place at Cowpen Crematorium, Blyth on Friday 20th December at 10am. Donations if desired to Oxfam,
a box will be available at the crematorium.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick 01665 602 328.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
