Jacob Conroy & Son
8 Manchester Street
Morpeth, Northumberland NE61 1BH
01670 515521
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:00
Blyth Crematorium
Evelyn Gosling Notice
GOSLING Evelyn (Morpeth) Peacefully in hospital on
Saturday 26th October, aged
100 years, Evelyn Ellen (née Craik).
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved mother of George,
Yvonne, Brian and the late Barry
and mother-in-law of Jennifer,
Ron and Joy, a loving grandma
of Susan, Gillian, Stephanie, Katie
and Adam and great grandma
of Christopher, Jonathan, Evie,
Harvey and Madeleine.
Funeral service and cremation
at Blyth Crematorium on
Monday 11th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Jacob Conroy and Son,
Fenwick House, 8 Manchester Street, Morpeth, NE61 1BH.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
