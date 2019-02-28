|
|
|
HUMPHREYS Eve
Bamburgh Late of East Burton Farm.
Peacefully in hospital on
16th February 2019, Eve,
aged 69 years. Loving daughter to the late Andrew and Dorothy
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Aidan's Church, Bamburgh on Friday 1st March at 1.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu to St. Aidans Church c/o Alan D. Haile Funeral Services, 5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland,
NE68 7XZ. Telephone 01665 720258.
Family and friends please meet at the church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
