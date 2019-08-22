|
FOSTER Eve
(Craster)
(nee Carr-Ellison) Peacefully in hospital on
Monday 12th August 2019.
A much loved wife to the late Peter, mother to Richard, Miles and Nigel, grandmother to Emma, Peter, Olivia, Jeremy, Harry, Alice and Tom, sister to Rosemary, Joanna and Carol, mother in law to Niki and Crystal, sister in law to Michael, Ken and Graham, aunt to 8 nieces and nephews and a
good friend to many.
Funeral service at The Parish Church of St Michael and all Angels, Howick at 2.30pm on Friday 23rd August to which all family and friends are invited. Flowers have been arranged by the family, donations if desired to The Rare Breeds Survival Trust and The Dogs Trust.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019