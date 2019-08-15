Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:15
St Michaels Church
Alnwick
Erica Yeoman Notice
Yeoman Erica Mary
(nee Lines) Peacefully in hospital on the
29th July 2019 aged 81 years.
Erica, beloved wife of Mike, a much loved mother of Kate and Clare, mother-in-law of Andrew and Jon,
a devoted grandma to James, Thomas, William, Olivia and Emily.
Erica will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A celebration of Erica's life will be held at St Michaels Church,
Alnwick on Wednesday
21st August at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, a charitable donation may be given
at the service if so desired.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
