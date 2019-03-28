Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Alnwick
Fenkle St
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HR
01665 602 328
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00
St Paul's Church
Alnwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Knox

Notice Condolences

Elsie Knox Notice
KNOX (Alnwick )
formerly of Shilbottle Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne on 21st March 2019 aged 86 years. Elsie, beloved wife of the late George, loving mother to Susan and the late Kevin, a devoted grandmother, loving sister and aunt to all the family.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
St Paul's Church, Alnwick on Thursday 4th April at 10.00am followed by cremation at
Cowpen Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses and Cancer Research. A donation box will be available at the church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick. Telephone: 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.