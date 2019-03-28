|
KNOX (Alnwick )
formerly of Shilbottle Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne on 21st March 2019 aged 86 years. Elsie, beloved wife of the late George, loving mother to Susan and the late Kevin, a devoted grandmother, loving sister and aunt to all the family.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
St Paul's Church, Alnwick on Thursday 4th April at 10.00am followed by cremation at
Cowpen Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses and Cancer Research. A donation box will be available at the church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick. Telephone: 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
