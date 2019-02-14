Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Morpeth
16 Manchester Street
Morpeth, Northumberland NE61 1BH
01670 512 277
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:30
Cowpen Crematorium
Blyth
Elizabeth MacArdle Notice
MacARDLE
Elizabeth JP, DL
(née Thompson) Peacefully following a short illness on 29th January 2019.
Elizabeth, beloved Wife
of the late Brian.
Adored Mum of Sara and Karen.
Lovely Nana to James
and Hannah. Sister of
Eileen and Malcolm.
All welcome to attend funeral service to be held at Cowpen Crematorium, Blyth on Thursday 21st February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support and the Palliative
Care Unit at The Wansbeck General Hospital.
A donation box will be available at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Morpeth 01670 512277
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
