|
|
|
CARLISLE Edward
(Alnwick) Passed away suddenly on
Tuesday 11th June 2019 at Cramlington Emergency Hospital aged 70 years.
Will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
Loving father to Kathryn and James, grandfather to Lyla and Ruby and brother to Ann.
A private cremation will be followed by a celebration of Edwards life for friends and family at the White Swan Hotel, Alnwick, Friday 21st June at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu can be collected on the day for and British Heart Foundation.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More