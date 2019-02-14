|
|
|
SADLER EDNA Alnwick, formerly
Gosforth, peacefully in hospital,
Sunday 27th January aged 93 years. Dearly beloved and devoted wife of the late James Sadler (Builder), dearly beloved and devoted
mother to Jeffrey and dearly beloved and devoted grandmother to Georgina, Rory and Rupert.
Friends and relations please meet for service of thanksgiving at Newcastle West Road Crematorium 11.15am, Friday 22nd February.
No flowers but donations if desired can be made to the RNLI.
Funeral enquiries c/o
John Grenfell & Son Funeral Directors, 3 Front Street West, Bedlington,
Telephone: 01670 823204
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More