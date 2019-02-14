Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Grenfell & Son (Bedlington)
3 Front Street West
Bedlington, Northumberland NE22 5TZ
01670 823204
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:15
Newcastle West Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Sadler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Sadler

Notice Condolences

Edna Sadler Notice
SADLER EDNA Alnwick, formerly
Gosforth, peacefully in hospital,
Sunday 27th January aged 93 years. Dearly beloved and devoted wife of the late James Sadler (Builder), dearly beloved and devoted
mother to Jeffrey and dearly beloved and devoted grandmother to Georgina, Rory and Rupert.

Friends and relations please meet for service of thanksgiving at Newcastle West Road Crematorium 11.15am, Friday 22nd February.
No flowers but donations if desired can be made to the RNLI.
Funeral enquiries c/o
John Grenfell & Son Funeral Directors, 3 Front Street West, Bedlington,
Telephone: 01670 823204
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.