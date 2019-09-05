|
|
|
Graham Warkwork Peacefully at home on
20th August 2019, Edmund (Ted). Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving dad to Kenneth and Adrian, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, who will
be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on
6th September at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Stroke Awareness, a donation box will be at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble, Telephone 01665 710432
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019