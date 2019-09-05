Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00
Cowpen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Graham

Notice Condolences

Edmund Graham Notice
Graham Warkwork Peacefully at home on
20th August 2019, Edmund (Ted). Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving dad to Kenneth and Adrian, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, who will
be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on
6th September at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Stroke Awareness, a donation box will be at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble, Telephone 01665 710432
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.