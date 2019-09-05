|
|
|
ARCHER Dorothy Late of Gosforth, latterly The Grange, Rennington. Peacefully in hospital on the 22nd of August, 2019
aged 91 years, Dorothy, beloved wife of the late Jeffrey and dearly loved mother of Stuart and Malcolm, mother-in-law to Jill and Katie, proud and loving nana to Stuart Lee, Paula, Georgina, Sarah and William and great-grandma to Alfred, Harrison, Charles,
Honor and Eric.
Friends please meet for a celebration of Dorothy's life
at the West Road Crematorium, Newcastle on Monday the
9th September at 12.30pm.
Flowers, if desired, or donations
in lieu to St Oswalds Hospice. Afterwards, all welcome to Northumberland Tennis Club, Osbourne Road, Jesmond.
Flowers may be sent c/o Newcastle Family Funeral Directors, 71 - 73 Great North Road, Gosforth, NE3 2DQ.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019