Alan D. Haile Funeral Services
5 James Street
Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ
01665 720658
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:15
Cowpen Crematorium
Blyth
Dorothy Ackroyd Notice
Ackroyd Dorothy
(Alnwick,
late of Shilbottle) Peacefully in Hillcrest Nursing Home on 11th September 2019, Dorothy, aged 98 years.
Wife of the late Albert,
mum to Bill and the late Sandra, grandma and great-grandma
Dot to all the family.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Cowpen Crematorium, Blyth on Friday 20th September at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Great North
Air Ambulance Service c/o
Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
