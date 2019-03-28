Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
15:15
Cowpen Crematorium
THORBURN (Amble, formerly
of Alnwick) Suddenly, but peacefully at home on 15th March 2019, aged 72 years.
Des, beloved husband of Sue, loving dad to Des and Barbara,
also a devoted granda and
great granda and special granda to Callan. Des will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at Cowpen Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 3:15pm.
Close family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Alnwick Stroke Club.
A donation box will be
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Queen Street, Amble.
Tel. 01665710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
