THORBURN (Amble, formerly
of Alnwick) Suddenly, but peacefully at home on 15th March 2019, aged 72 years.
Des, beloved husband of Sue, loving dad to Des and Barbara,
also a devoted granda and
great granda and special granda to Callan. Des will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at Cowpen Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 3:15pm.
Close family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Alnwick Stroke Club.
A donation box will be
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Queen Street, Amble.
Tel. 01665710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
