Wilkin Derek
Embleton In hospital on Friday 8th March 2019, Derek, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband to Eileen, adored dad of Susan and Rob, John and Ali, Alan and Kirsten, also beloved grandfather to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private cremation to be held on Monday 18th March followed by a Memorial Service at Holy Trinity Church, Embleton at 2:30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Care,
c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please
meet at the church.
'Bright colours to be worn'
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
