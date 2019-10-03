Home

MOSSMAN David
(Amble) Peacefully at home with his family around him
on 24th September 2019
aged 87 years.
David, beloved husband of Mary, loving dad of David and Anne,
also a devoted granda to Joanne, Simon, Dáithí and Lily.
David will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at Cowpen Crematorium
on Tuesday 8th October at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations on lieu if desired to Hospice Care, Northumberland.
A donation box will be at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble. Telephone: 01665 710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
