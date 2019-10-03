|
MOSSMAN David
(Amble) Peacefully at home with his family around him
on 24th September 2019
aged 87 years.
David, beloved husband of Mary, loving dad of David and Anne,
also a devoted granda to Joanne, Simon, Dáithí and Lily.
David will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at Cowpen Crematorium
on Tuesday 8th October at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations on lieu if desired to Hospice Care, Northumberland.
A donation box will be at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble. Telephone: 01665 710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019