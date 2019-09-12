|
|
|
Chapman David Maurice
(Alnwick,
formerly of Amble) Peacefully at home on
1st September, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Marilyn,
much loved dad of Simon,
loving brother of Maureen
and brother-in-law
of Susan, Ben and Nigel.
Friends please meet for funeral service at Blyth Crematorium on Monday 16th September at 1.45pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired may be given at the service for HospiceCare North Northumberland.
Enquiries c/o
Peter Grenfell Funeral Directors,
Ashington Tel 01670 812117
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019