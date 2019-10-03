Home

ARCHIBALD David Montgomery
(Warkworth) Peacefully at home on
28th September aged 92 years David, beloved husband of the late Sheila, loving dad of Elaine and David John, father-in-law to Kathryn and Juergen.
David will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The family wish to give a
special thank you to the
Philip Parkinson Carers.
A memorial service will be held
on Thursday 10th October at 12.30pm at United Reformed Church, Warkworth.
Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
