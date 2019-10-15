Resources More Obituaries for Connie Keen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Connie Keen

Notice Keen Connie

Amble Chris and Andrea would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy and support and for the many cards, flowers and messages of condolence they have received during their recent sad loss.

A special thank you to Katherine who have given us so much help and support over the past 2 months. Thanks also to the staff of Ward 1, Alnwick Hospital for their care and support and Hospice Care, North Northumberland who were wonderful. To Rev John S Holland for a wonderfully, comforting service. To Peter Townsend and all at Alistair Turner for their care and attention to the funeral arrangements and to everyone who has given donations which were divided between Ward 1 and Hospice Care. Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices