KEEN Connie
Amble Peacefully at home with
Chris and Andrea by her side, on
12th September 2019,
aged 85 years. Connie, beloved wife of the late Tom, adored mum of Chris
and a much loved mother-in-law to Andrea. Connie will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. The service is to be held at
St Cuthbert's Parish Church Amble, on Monday 30th September at 12.15pm, followed by cremation at Blyth Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Alnwick Infirmary, Ward 1 and North Northumberland Hospice.
A collection box will be available outside the Church and at the Coquet Tea Rooms afterwards.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019