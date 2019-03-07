Home

Christine Rodwell Notice
Rodwell Christine
(Alnwick) Peacefully in hospital on
27th February 2019, aged 65 years.
Christine, beloved wife of Keith, much loved mother of Chris, Philippa and Helena, a devoted grannie of Sienna, Nathan and Ella.
A private family cremation is to be held followed by a remembrance service at St. Michael's Church, Alnwick on Thursday 21st March 2019 at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.
All enquiries to be forwarded to Alistair Turner Funeral Director, Garden Lodge, Greenwell Road, Alnwick, NE66 1HB,
Tel:01665 510699
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
