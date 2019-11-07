|
|
|
Fettis (Chris)
Dunstan Peacefully at home with his family around him on 2nd November 2019. Chris, beloved husband of Ann, a loving dad and grandad
who will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
A family cremation will take place, followed by a memorial service
to celebrate Chris' life at
Holy Trinity Church, Embleton,
which will take place on
Tuesday 12th November 2019 at 1pm. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Alnwick,
Telephone 01665 602328.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019